Willie James Shack Jr.
Willie James Shack, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Willie James Shack, Jr, 66, of Corpus Christi, Texas went home to be with the lord on 08/28/2020.

He was a graduate of Ray High school.He worked for Hasty~Tasty restaurant for 10 years as a cook. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Gwendolyn (Ellis) Gree, Christie Bennett, James & Jeffrey Shack.

Services will be held on 08/31/2020 @ 11'Oclock.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1605 Comanche Corpus Christi, Texas

Burial to follow @ Rose Hill Cemetery

Will be observing all COVID~19 Capacity rules.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 882-6425
