Willie James Shack, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Willie James Shack, Jr, 66, of Corpus Christi, Texas went home to be with the lord on 08/28/2020.
He was a graduate of Ray High school.He worked for Hasty~Tasty restaurant for 10 years as a cook. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Gwendolyn (Ellis) Gree, Christie Bennett, James & Jeffrey Shack.
Services will be held on 08/31/2020 @ 11'Oclock.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1605 Comanche Corpus Christi, Texas
Burial to follow @ Rose Hill Cemetery
Will be observing all COVID~19 Capacity rules.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.