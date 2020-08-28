Willie James Shack, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Willie James Shack, Jr, 66, of Corpus Christi, Texas went home to be with the lord on 08/28/2020.



He was a graduate of Ray High school.He worked for Hasty~Tasty restaurant for 10 years as a cook. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Gwendolyn (Ellis) Gree, Christie Bennett, James & Jeffrey Shack.



Services will be held on 08/31/2020 @ 11'Oclock.



Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1605 Comanche Corpus Christi, Texas



Burial to follow @ Rose Hill Cemetery



Will be observing all COVID~19 Capacity rules.









