|
|
Willie M. Oliver
Corpus Christi - Willie M. Oliver, age 88, passed away on August 29, 2019. She was born on August 25, 1931 to Alice and Benjamin Byers in Crocketts Bluff, Arkansas.
Our Lord and Savior gathered mom in his arms and took her to her heavenly home where she will celebrate with her parents, brothers, and sisters, family and friends who have gone before her.
She is preceded in death by parents Mary Alice (Inman) and Benjamin Franklin Byers, siblings, Willard Glenwood Byers, Mary Elizabeth Hornbeck, and Charles "Sonny" Byers.
Willie M. Oliver is survived by her daughters; Terri Sue Young (Ray) and Jerri Lynn Rice (Stan); grandchildren; Commander Brandon Lee Rice (Amy), Erin Nicole Jackson (Jeremy), Trevor Ray Young (Angela) and Dane Alexander Young (Karen); great grandchildren; Trinity and Shane Jackson, Ethan and Evan Rice, several nieces and nephews and provider, Rachel Anzaldua.
We will all miss her and will keep her spirit alive in our hearts.
We all love you, Mom. Rest until we all meet in heaven.
A visitation will be held at 11AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:30AM; same day; Friday, September 6, 2019.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 4, 2019