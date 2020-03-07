|
|
Willie Mae "Tootsie" Thompson
Corpus Christi - Willie Mae "Tootsie" Thompson, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born on February 18, 1940 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Edna and William Matula.
She was a member of St. Frances Catholic Church in Agua Dulce, Texas where she served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was also a member of the choir at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church as well as serving as Eucharistic Minister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Matula; her step-mother, Dorothy Matula; her first husband, Don Thompson, Sr.; her sister, Carolyn Vanover, and her brother, Billy Matula.
Now in the arms of Jesus, and with those who have gone before her, she will be remembered and missed by the family and friends who have been touched by her presence.
Cherishing their memories of Tootsie are her three sons, Don Thompson, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Mark W. (Nori) Thompson of Victoria, and Michael S. (Michelle) Thompson of Corpus Christi; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; three brothers, Marvin (Mary) Matula of McAllen, David (Jean) Matula of San Angelo, and Kenneth Matula of San Angelo; two step-brothers, Johnny Hill of Corpus Christi and Gerald (Pat) Hill of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce with Father John Chavarria as celebrant. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020