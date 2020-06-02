Rev. Willie Z. Edward Terry



On May 30, 2020, after successfully completing his life of service, Rev. Willie Z. Terry fell asleep in the arms of God. At 88 years old he dropped his earthly body in the cool of the evening with family sitting at his bedside. He leaves behind loved ones including Miss Odessa, Cleothus, Pamela, Danny, Denise, Debbie, Christopher, Tammy, Tracy, and Timothy. He was called Grandfather by at least 19 grandchildren, 34 great grand kids and 2 great great grand children.



He served proudly in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean War while stationed in Germany. Afterwards, he continued serving when he answered God's call to the ministry. He is the founder of True Faith Baptist Church where he led many to become baptized believers in Christ Jesus. He ministered locally and was a leader in state and national conventions. Just last month he was leading bible study class in his senior care facility. He was always ready to teach or share the gospel. But in between speaking and leading he enjoyed fishing and motorcycles.



The viewing will be held on Friday, June 5th from 6 to 8pm at Friendship Baptist church. The celebration of his life well lived will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at noon, at Calvary First Baptist Church. The internment is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.



Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for Rev. Terry's arrangements.









