Mrs. Wilma Jean Cleveland Drinkard entered into the gates of heaven on Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Wilma, affectionately called Jeannie was the oldest of two daughters born to the late James and Lenora Cleveland. She was born July 4, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Booker T. Washington, Prescott Elementary School, Cunningham Middle School and graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1962. She completed her Licensed Vocational Nurse License and her Registered Nurse degree from Del Mar College. She worked over 40 years in local hospitals, retiring in 2019 from Bay Area Hospital after 21 years of service.
Wilma was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Herman E. Drinkard, Jr. on March 25, 1966. They celebrated 53 years of marriage in 2019. One son was born to this union, Michael James.
She was baptized at an early age at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, but after uniting in marriage to Herman, she converted to Catholicism and joined Holy Cross Catholic Church and later they both joined the parish at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She served faithfully with the Catholic Daughters there.
Wilma loved to crochet and many friends and loved ones benefited from her beautiful blankets, hats and other items made with love.
She leaves to mourn her passing: her husband, Herman, Jr., son Michael (Jewel) of Washington, D.C., one sister, Virginia (Maurice) of Corpus Christi, one sister-in-law, Margaret Jeter of Corpus Christi, two nieces, LaTanya Fosha of Corpus Christi and Stephanie Miles of Gary, Indiana, two nephews, Rodney Wilson (Narsha) of Dallas, Texas and Ricky Rollins of San Diego, California, one Goddaughter Yvette Garvin of Houston, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S. Padre Island Drive. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020