Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Davis (Dave) Walls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilson Davis (Dave) Walls Obituary
Wilson Davis (Dave) Walls

Corpus Christi - Wilson Davis (Dave) Walls passed away on October 8, 2019. He was married to Irene Walls for 58 years. He is survived by his wife, Irene Walls; his sister, Nell Dean McCann: his son, David Walls; his daughter, Michele Haedrich and 2 grandchildren, Christopher Walls and Samantha Haedrich.

A Funeral Mass will be held in his home town of Brouillette, Louisiana at a family church where he once served as altar boy and later married his wife.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to and keep him and his family in your prayers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now