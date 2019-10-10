|
Wilson Davis (Dave) Walls
Corpus Christi - Wilson Davis (Dave) Walls passed away on October 8, 2019. He was married to Irene Walls for 58 years. He is survived by his wife, Irene Walls; his sister, Nell Dean McCann: his son, David Walls; his daughter, Michele Haedrich and 2 grandchildren, Christopher Walls and Samantha Haedrich.
A Funeral Mass will be held in his home town of Brouillette, Louisiana at a family church where he once served as altar boy and later married his wife.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to and keep him and his family in your prayers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019