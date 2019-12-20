|
Winogene Marlow Nielsen
Corpus Christi - Winogene Marlow Nielsen, age 91, passed away December 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on March 19, 1928 to Elton and Stella Marlow in Boynton, Oklahoma. Winogene was married to her husband, Lloyd Nielsen, for 64 years. She is preceded in death by her husband and brother, Bobby Marlow. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Penny Acker, Polly Foster, Terry Nielsen (Carolyn) and Peggy Jaks (Mike); six grandchildren: Eric Nielsen (Kristi), Chad Foster (Erin), Brad Nielsen (Laney), Chase Foster, Haleigh Maudsley and Stephanie Maudsley; six great-granchildren: Reagan, Weston and Jace Nielsen, Luke and Jolie Nielsen and Chloe Foster.
A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, December 18th and Winogene now lays peacefully at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers were her six grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019