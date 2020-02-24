|
|
Winston J. Woellert
Rockport - Rockport, Texas
Winston J. Woellert, a longtime resident of Rockport, TX, died in Sugar Land, TX on February 20, 2020 at the age of 92.
Born in Poth, Texas on September 23, 1927, he was the son of Bill and Lola Woellert. Following graduation from Poth High School, he received a BBA degree from the University of Texas in Austin and an MBA degree from the University of Houston.
He married Frances Trautschold, better known as Sallye, in 1949, moving to Houston where he was employed with Continental Oil Company. Most of his 37 years with Conoco were spent at various locations working in the field of personnel relations. Winston retired in 1985 as Manager of Employee Relations at Ponca City, OK. He and Sallye moved to Rockport, TX in 1989 where they had met as teenagers in 1944. They relocated to Sugar Land after hurricane Harvey in 2017.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport and was active in church and community organizations at all locations: Eagle scout, Order of the Arrow, Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, American Legion, Director on Key Allegro Board, St. Vincent de Paul Society and ACTS. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Winston is survived by his three daughters: Terry Nirider of Sugar Land, TX; Karen Word and her husband Steve of Katy, TX; and Julie Woellert of Houston, TX; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances; his parents; brother, William L. Woellert; sister-in-law, Jean; son-in-law A.D. Nirider and grandson Christian Word.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, to Sacred Heart Church in Rockport, or to .
Rosary and Memorial Mass will be determined soon.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020