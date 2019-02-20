|
|
Winton Fay Moseley
Corpus Christi, TX
Winton Fay Moseley, age 90, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1928 to Kenneth and Gracie Moseley in Granger, TX. She was raised in Granger, TX and graduated from Temple Junior College.
After she graduated from Temple Junior College, Winton worked at Singer Sewing Machine and was a talented seamstress and quilter. She was an entrepreneur and started multiple businesses. Later she worked for the Texas Employment Commission for over thirty five years. Her passion for her work extended to her advocating for policy change and she wrote multiple letters to her state representatives in an effort to effect that change. It was at the Texas Employment Commission where she met Arthur Vance Coleman, her very special friend. Winton was a very intelligent woman and was involved in many projects, one was writing a book about computers before home computers became common.
Winton will always be known as a kind soul who cared for her family, friends and the poor in her community. She often rescued stray pets and loved and cared for them. All her family and friends agree, she was a very special loving person. Winton will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved her.
Winton Fay Moseley is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth W. "Deed" Moseley, her mother, Gracie Fay Jones Moseley and Arthur Vance Coleman, her lifelong special friend.
Winton Fay Moseley is survived by several cousins and close friends.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mart Cemetery in Mart, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2019