Yolanda RamirezCorpus Christi - Yolanda Ramirez left this earth and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 31st, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Her new home in paradise is one where she will be dancing, singing and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Yolanda was born in Woodsboro, Texas in 1937 to Jesusa and Rosalio "Chale" Silvas. Yolanda led a full life. She was a proud Miller Buc (Once a Buc, Always a Buc!), graduating in 1957. She was a madrigal choir singer. After graduating, she went on to earn her Nursing Degree. Yolanda was a dedicated and passionate nurse; she served her profession well before retiring from the Coastal Bend Blood Center as Vice President. She loved every aspect of the people she worked with and the community she served. Yolanda maintained a reputation as a nurse with very high standards of professionalism and expected those around to adopt this same work ethic.Yolanda took great pride in being a working mother and wife, but truly her greatest joy was being a mother. She loved her family immensely beyond what words can describe. She met her husband, Tomas, in 1958 while attending nursing school. They married in 1959 and were together until Yolanda's last breath. They chose to love each other every day, upholding their marriage vows through thick and thin and supporting one another through both good and difficult times.Yolanda was known for her kindness, generosity and sense of style. Ever the fashionista - she wore bright colors, prints and beautiful bold jewelry with the utmost confidence. She wouldn't dare leave the house without looking her very best. Her family never went without; she made sure of that.A vivacious dancer and music lover - Yolanda was always the first one on the dance floor and the last one off. When she wasn't dancing, her signature laugh could be recognized across any room - energizing the mood at every family get-together. It's these things and more that her family and friends will never forget. She will truly be missed by many, but her memory will live on in the continuing expansion of her tight-knit family, most soon to be with the arrival of her second great-grandchild coming this September.She is preceded in death by her mother Jesusa Molina, her father Rosalio "Chale" Silvas, her older brother Raymond (Kino) Silvas, and her baby son Tomas Ramirez II.She is survived by Tomas Ramirez, her husband of 59 years and her children Deborah (Bob) Potrykus and Lynda (Javier) Ramirez. She is also survived by her "pride and joys," her two grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Zarate and Bobby (Laine) Potrykus, as well as her beautiful great-grandchild Anthony Michael Zarate. As for her extended family, she is survived by her brother's wife, Celia Silvas, whom she considered a sister, as well as all 9 of Celia's surviving children and their families. In addition, she is survived by her husband's 3 surviving siblings and their families on the Ramirez side.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be Raymond Silvas, Michael Silvas and Jacob Silvas, Lawrence Ramirez, Victor Ramirez and Bobby Potrykus.