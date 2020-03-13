|
|
Yolanda Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Yolanda Rodriguez, age 82, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born in Los Saenz, Texas, to Federico and Cecilia Garza on April 8, 1937.
Yolanda will be remembered for her love of gardening, shopping and spending time with her family. She retired from Westwood Manor Nursing Home after 21 years of employment.
Yolanda is survived by her children, Diana Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, and Mary Lou (Deacon Jesse) Hinojosa; three grandchildren, Gabby Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez Jr. and Jessica Hinojosa.
She will be missed by her family very much.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020