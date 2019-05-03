Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John First Baptist Church
1620 North Port Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Youvanda Ratcliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Youvanda Green Ratcliff


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Youvanda Green Ratcliff Obituary
Youvanda Green Ratcliff

Corpus Christi - Youvanda Green Ratcliff, age 74, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Youvanda was born January 23, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Audry Earl Ratcliff; daughter, Pamela Michelle Williams and son, Earl (Laurie) Ratcliff. Youvanda was preceded in death by her son, Eddie K. Mayzes and parents.

Visitation for Youvanda will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:00 AM at St. John First Baptist Church located at 1620 North Port Avenue. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.