|
|
Youvanda Green Ratcliff
Corpus Christi - Youvanda Green Ratcliff, age 74, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Youvanda was born January 23, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Audry Earl Ratcliff; daughter, Pamela Michelle Williams and son, Earl (Laurie) Ratcliff. Youvanda was preceded in death by her son, Eddie K. Mayzes and parents.
Visitation for Youvanda will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:00 AM at St. John First Baptist Church located at 1620 North Port Avenue. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 3, 2019