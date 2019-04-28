|
|
Ysidro Casas, Sr.
George West - YsidroCasas, Sr.TXYsidro Delbosque Casas, Sr. peacefully passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home in George West, Texas. He was 86.
Ysidro was born in Dinero, Texas on July 10, 1932 to Mauricia Casas Pardo and Marcos Gonzales. He was raised by his grandparents, Clare Delbosque Casas and Justo Casas. He married Amelia Gonzales in Beeville, Texas, on September 5, 1952, and was a member of St. George Catholic Church.
He was a farmer and rancher and was also employed as a Live Oak County jailer under the direction of Sheriff Smith. He later worked on road construction, but his favorite job was working as a driller for Tepcore in Alice, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a son, Gilbert G. Casas; and siblings, Tilde Perez, Leonor Leal, Anastacia Cavazos, Juanita C. Carbajal, Dora Morales, Mando Gonzales, Tonia G. Hinojosa, Paul Pardo, Lucio Pardo and Ismael Pardo.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 67 years, Amelia G. Casas of George West; two brothers, Lupe Marcos Gonzales of Orange Grove and Valentine Gonzales of La Mesa; his children, Lydia C. (Ramon) Herrera of George West, Alfredo G. Casas of Plainview, Isidro G. Casas of George West, Jesse G. (San Juanita) Casas of Angleton, Mary Jane Casas of George West and Angie Casas (Bob) Crank of George West; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Monday, April 29, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
Visitation will continue Monday at St. George Catholic Church from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7 o'clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Braulio Carbajal, Jehova Garza, Arturo Carbajal, John Paul Benavidez, Abel De Leon, Frank Gonzales, Raul De Leon and Samuel Casas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Lancaster and half-brothers and sisters of Mauricia Casas Pardo and Marcos Gonzales.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019