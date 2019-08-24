|
Yvette De La Garza
Corpus Christi - Yvette De La Garza, 53, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away August 22, 2019.
Yvette was born to Arturo and Carmen De La Garza on September 18, 1965. She graduated from Mary Carroll H.S. in 1984.
Yvette worked with C.C.I.S.D. for many years. She enjoyed her job as a Registrar and assisting the countless students and staff. In her early years, she was a folklorico dancer and a two-time contestant in the Feria de las Flores Pageant.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carmen. She is survived by her father, Arturo; sister, Laura Michelle De La Garza; daughter, Bianca Ponce De Leon-Garcia (Fabian) and her beloved granddaughter, Charlotte Garcia.
Visitation to be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors on Sunday, August 25, 2019 5 - 9 p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S.P.I.D., Corpus Christi, TX on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019