Yvonne Sample
Corpus Christi - Yvonne Kay Sample, 75, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away October 4, 2020, after a long illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Katie Flanagan, brother Patrick Flanagan and sister-in-law, Lillian Flanagan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Billy K. Sample, her son Troy (Chrissy) Sample, her beloved granddaughter and baking partner Abbigale Sample, siblings Mike Flanagan, Ernestine (Dennis) Hanna, Danny (Cathy) Flanagan, Neal (Ann) Flanagan and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her canine son, Sunny.
Yvonne was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her nurturing, selfless love of her family and her love of gardening, doing yard work, going to the races to watch Troy, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys.
A rosary will be prayed at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church at 9:30am, followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Yvonne's memory to Alzheimer's Association
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
