Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Z. A. "Pete" White

Z. A. "Pete" White Obituary
Z. A. "Pete" White

Corpus Christi - Z.A. (Pete) White, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and sometimes cantankerous friend and neighbor, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-two years, Faye L. White, and leaves behind his son, Z.A. White, Jr., daughter Jacquelyn White Peña (Guadalupe), two grandsons, Alex (Illianna) and Christian, Lou Ellen Adler, and many close friends.

Very special gratitude for the kind, gentle, and excellent care provided to our Dad and Pop by Del Cielo Hospice and Palliative Care. Dad had the best care by amazing people when he most needed it and the family will always be grateful.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 24 to May 26, 2020
