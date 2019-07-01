Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Zoila Flores Perez Obituary
Zoila Flores Perez

Corpus Christi - Zoila Flores Perez passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, and friend. Zoila worked as an independent sales consultant for Avon for 30 years and was a dedicated political volunteer in Jim Wells County. Zoila served as church committee president at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a florist for many years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Zoila enjoyed bingo and traveling to Canada, Las Vegas, and Michigan. She was a devout Catholic and loved getting together with her sisters to attend mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church; afterwards, they would visit about the old days.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Higinio Francisco Perez; sons, Higinio Abel Perez and Arnoldo Perez; grandsons, Ray Gonzalez, Arnold Anthony Perez, and Antonio Martinez, III.; granddaughters, Elda De La Garza and Darlene Chavez; brothers, Juvenal Flores and Saturnino Flores.

Among those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rosie Gonzalez (Charles LaRose), Hilda (Mike) Blaine, and Grace (Tony) Martinez; raised as a son, Ernesto Lee Morales; sisters, Rebecca Flores Regino and Olivia Flores Garza; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to give special thanks to the following for their excellent care of Zoila: caregivers, Martha Sifuentes, Elba Rodriguez, and Alicia B. Valenzuela; Erica Zuniga from Palm Valley Home Health; and Regional Home Health Care.

Written condolences for the family of Zoila Flores Perez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 1, 2019
