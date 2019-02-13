Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
For more information about
Zulema Gatica
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Zulema Gatica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zulema C. Gatica


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zulema C. Gatica Obituary
Zulema C. Gatica

Corpus Christi, TX

Zulema C. Gatica passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Mirando City, TX on December 18, 1926 to the late Antonio and Maria Cuellar.

Zulema was a homemaker and loving mother to nine children. She loved reading the newspaper, having family gatherings and was of strong Catholic faith. She will be remembered as a strong matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jesus Gatica; son, Jesus Gatica Jr.; daughter, Irma Medina and all her siblings.

Zulema is survived by her seven children, Hector (Nena) Gatica, Ruben Gatica, Juan Gatica, Jaime (Janie) Gatica, Olga Gatica, Donna (Michael) Ballesteros and Dianna (Roland) Paz. There are also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.