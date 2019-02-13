|
|
Zulema C. Gatica
Corpus Christi, TX
Zulema C. Gatica passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Mirando City, TX on December 18, 1926 to the late Antonio and Maria Cuellar.
Zulema was a homemaker and loving mother to nine children. She loved reading the newspaper, having family gatherings and was of strong Catholic faith. She will be remembered as a strong matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jesus Gatica; son, Jesus Gatica Jr.; daughter, Irma Medina and all her siblings.
Zulema is survived by her seven children, Hector (Nena) Gatica, Ruben Gatica, Juan Gatica, Jaime (Janie) Gatica, Olga Gatica, Donna (Michael) Ballesteros and Dianna (Roland) Paz. There are also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 13, 2019