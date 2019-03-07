Services
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
401 Texas
Hebbronville, TX 78361
(361) 527-3112
Zulema Ramirez
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
401 Texas
Hebbronville, TX 78361
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
401 Texas
Hebbronville, TX 78361
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Zulema Ramirez


Zulema Ramirez Obituary
Zulema Ramirez

Hebbronville, TX

Zulema M. Ramirez earned her angel wings on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at a Corpus Christi hospital at the age of 88. She was born on August 4, 1930 in Hebbronville, Texas to Sandalio Ramirez and Zulema Ramirez.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Manuel Ramirez and sister, Maria R. Montalvo

Zulema leaves many precious memories that will be cherished by her sons, Miquel Ruiz of Corpus Christi, Texas and Sandalio (Cecilia) Ruiz of Hebbronville, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; special thanks to her caregivers, Martha Cervantes Alvarez and Juani Martinez

Pallbearers will be Beto Serna, Javier Ruiz, Victor Elizalde, Antonio Perez, Raul Gonzalez and Abelardo Alaniz

Honorary pallbearers will be Romeo Saenz, Placido Garza, Jo Frank Dimas and Rene Molina

Holy rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams, Hebbronville with visitation starting at 5.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at the New Hebbronville Cemetery.

Please join us in honoring our loved one, Zulema M. Ramirez, by visiting our memorial at www.funerariadelangelhwilliams.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams, Hebbronville your Dignity Memorial provider.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
