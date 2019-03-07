|
|
Zulema Ramirez
Hebbronville, TX
Zulema M. Ramirez earned her angel wings on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at a Corpus Christi hospital at the age of 88. She was born on August 4, 1930 in Hebbronville, Texas to Sandalio Ramirez and Zulema Ramirez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Manuel Ramirez and sister, Maria R. Montalvo
Zulema leaves many precious memories that will be cherished by her sons, Miquel Ruiz of Corpus Christi, Texas and Sandalio (Cecilia) Ruiz of Hebbronville, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; special thanks to her caregivers, Martha Cervantes Alvarez and Juani Martinez
Pallbearers will be Beto Serna, Javier Ruiz, Victor Elizalde, Antonio Perez, Raul Gonzalez and Abelardo Alaniz
Honorary pallbearers will be Romeo Saenz, Placido Garza, Jo Frank Dimas and Rene Molina
Holy rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams, Hebbronville with visitation starting at 5.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at the New Hebbronville Cemetery.
