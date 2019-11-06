|
COTON
Amanda Caroline Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at Arthur Rank Hospice, on Friday 25th October 2019, aged 37 years. Loving wife to Shaun and mum to Paige. Amanda will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Cambridge City Crematorium (West Chapel) on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 3.00pm. Flowers are welcome, or donations if desired are being received on behalf of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. They can be placed online via Amanda's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA. Telephone: 01223 415225
Published in Cambridge Independent on Nov. 6, 2019