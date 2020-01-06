Home

Passed away peacefully at Arthur Rank Hospice on Wednesday 4th December 2019, aged 93 years. Wonderful brother to Jon, Mary and James. Fantastic friend to Robert. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford CB10 1FE on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be made via Arthur's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA. Tel: 01223 415255
Published in Cambridge Independent on Jan. 6, 2020
