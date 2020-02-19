Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peasgood and Skeates Sarah Claridge
617 Newmarket Road
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire CB58PA
01223 415255
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
14:00
Cam Valley Crematorium

Barry FREEMAN

Notice Condolences

Barry FREEMAN Notice
FREEMAN

Barry

Peacefully passed on Friday 7th February 2020, aged 78 years. A devoted Husband, Dad, Grandad and a true gentleman and friend to all who knew him. Funeral Service to be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to 'Arthur Rank Hospice' (for the benefit of the Hospice At Home team) or 'Prostate Cancer UK' may be made via his In Memory Page at www.peasgoodansskeates.co.uk

or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford, CB22 4PP.
Published in Cambridge Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -