|
|
FREEMAN
Barry
Peacefully passed on Friday 7th February 2020, aged 78 years. A devoted Husband, Dad, Grandad and a true gentleman and friend to all who knew him. Funeral Service to be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to 'Arthur Rank Hospice' (for the benefit of the Hospice At Home team) or 'Prostate Cancer UK' may be made via his In Memory Page at www.peasgoodansskeates.co.uk
or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford, CB22 4PP.
Published in Cambridge Independent on Feb. 19, 2020