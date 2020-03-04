|
|
DELLAR
Christine 'Tina'
Sadly passed away on Thursday 20th February after a brave fight following a short illness. Loving wife to Tony, loving mother to Simon, Aaron and Matthew. Grandmother to Brook and great grandmother to Esme. Funeral Service to take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford on Saturday 14th March at 11.00 am. Attire to be smart and bright, Family flowers only please, but donations to 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity' or 'Addenbrookes Charitable Trust' (for the benefit of the Oncology Department) may be made via her In Memory Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford CB22 4PP
Published in Cambridge Independent on Mar. 4, 2020