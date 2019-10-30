Home

CREEK

Dorothy

Passed away on 16th October 2019 in her 97th year. Devoted wife of the late Leonard. Much loved mother to Ian, Sue, Malcolm and Andrew. Special grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A good friend to many. Funeral to be held at St Mary's Church, Great Shelford on Monday 4th November 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, but donations to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (Transplant Team) and the Royal British Legion would be welcomed via her personal In Memory Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford CB22 4PP.
Published in Cambridge Independent on Oct. 30, 2019
