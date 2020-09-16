|
|
STERLAND
John
Aged 92 years, died peacefully on the 28th August 2020 at Woodlands Care Centre. Formerly of Foxhollow, Bar Hill, Cambridge. Husband of Barbara, father of David, Julia and Bill (Peter) and grandfather of Katie and Ruben. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday the 30th September. Please contact David Sterland on 07831 761929 or at [email protected] No flowers please. Donations if desired to Versus Arthritis.
Published in Cambridge Independent from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2020