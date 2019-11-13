|
STALEY
Joy Ann
Passed away peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, on Saturday 2nd November 2019, aged 82 years. Loving mother to Jo and Bridget, grandmother to Donna and Tom. Great-grandmother to Jack and Katie. Joy will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at The Church of The Good Shepherd on Friday 15th November 2019 at 10.30am, followed by committal at Cambridge Crematorium (West Chapel) at 12.00noon. Flowers are welcome, or donations, if desired, are being received on behalf of the British Heart Foundation. They can be placed online via Joy's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA. Telephone: 01223 415255
Published in Cambridge Independent on Nov. 13, 2019