Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peasgood and Skeates Sarah Claridge
617 Newmarket Road
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire CB58PA
01223 415255
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30
The Church of The Good Shepherd
Committal
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00
Cambridge Crematorium (West Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy STALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy STALEY

Notice Condolences

Joy STALEY Notice
STALEY

Joy Ann

Passed away peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, on Saturday 2nd November 2019, aged 82 years. Loving mother to Jo and Bridget, grandmother to Donna and Tom. Great-grandmother to Jack and Katie. Joy will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at The Church of The Good Shepherd on Friday 15th November 2019 at 10.30am, followed by committal at Cambridge Crematorium (West Chapel) at 12.00noon. Flowers are welcome, or donations, if desired, are being received on behalf of the British Heart Foundation. They can be placed online via Joy's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA. Telephone: 01223 415255
Published in Cambridge Independent on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -