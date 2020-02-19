Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00
Cambridge City Crematorium

Russell O'MAHONY

Passed away on Thursday 30th January 2020 aged 60 years. Devoted dad to Laurie, Katie, Shelley, Tony and Evie. Wonderful grandad, brother and son. Funeral service to take place at Cambridge City Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be made via Russell's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA Tel: 01223 415255
Published in Cambridge Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
