Yvonne Joan
of Sawston. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 20th December 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald and loving mother to Mark, Stephen and Karen. Funeral Service to be held at Sawston Free Church on Friday 10th January at 11.00am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired to 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity' may be made via her In Memory Page at
www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford CB22 4PP.
Published in Cambridge Independent on Jan. 8, 2020