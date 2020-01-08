Home

Peasgood and Skeates
45 Moorfield Road
Duxford, City of London CB224PP
01223 833463
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00
LONG

Yvonne Joan

of Sawston. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 20th December 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald and loving mother to Mark, Stephen and Karen. Funeral Service to be held at Sawston Free Church on Friday 10th January at 11.00am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired to 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity' may be made via her In Memory Page at

www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford CB22 4PP.
Published in Cambridge Independent on Jan. 8, 2020
