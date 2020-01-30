|
|
We are saddened to announce that Donald passed away at Grand River Hospital with family at his side. Donald is survived by sister: Marlyn Bailey. His children: Donald Muir, Diane Buttler (Jan), Debora Stubbs (Glen), Donna Faber (Larry), David Muir (Cindy), Dennis Muir (Laurie), Doreen Roberts (Ron), and by 29 grandchildren 8 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by loving wife Joyce E. Muir, his son Brian and son-in-law Glen. He is also predeceased by parents Alexander and Pearl Muir, brother Ken Muir and sister Ruthann McNanny. A small graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 3:00 pm at New Hope Cemetery in Hespeler. Celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Galt Legion. Special thanks to nursing staff at Grand River Hospital for taking great care of Donald. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 30, 2020