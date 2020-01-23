|
Zegray, Agnes Peacefully passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, ON. Born in Glace Bay, NS on Dec. 14, 1935 to parents Gustav & Margaret Bach. Dear mother of Billy & Cindy (Enio) DiEugenio and grandchildren Alysha (Adam) & Chris. Lovingly remembered by siblings Walter Bach, Bertha (Frank) Dobranski, Rita (Jack) Moore, & Harold (Sharon) Bach, and nieces/nephews Marg (Ross), Paul, Chris, Perry (Murdena), Kelly, Neil (Dawn), Alan Jr (Charlene) and Crystal. Great Aunt of Aaron, Nicole, MaryAnne, Maggie, Johnathon, Joshua & Gregory. Predeceased by parents, sibling Carolyn (Alan) Bickford, son William Jr, brother-in-laws Frank, Alan & Jack, and nephews, Kevin, Mark, Michael, Alan & Aaron. A private family funeral service was held on October 18, 2019 at St. Patrick's Parish in Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House in Kitchener, , & Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020