Agnes Zegray

Agnes Zegray Obituary
Zegray, Agnes Peacefully passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, ON. Born in Glace Bay, NS on Dec. 14, 1935 to parents Gustav & Margaret Bach. Dear mother of Billy & Cindy (Enio) DiEugenio and grandchildren Alysha (Adam) & Chris. Lovingly remembered by siblings Walter Bach, Bertha (Frank) Dobranski, Rita (Jack) Moore, & Harold (Sharon) Bach, and nieces/nephews Marg (Ross), Paul, Chris, Perry (Murdena), Kelly, Neil (Dawn), Alan Jr (Charlene) and Crystal. Great Aunt of Aaron, Nicole, MaryAnne, Maggie, Johnathon, Joshua & Gregory. Predeceased by parents, sibling Carolyn (Alan) Bickford, son William Jr, brother-in-laws Frank, Alan & Jack, and nephews, Kevin, Mark, Michael, Alan & Aaron. A private family funeral service was held on October 18, 2019 at St. Patrick's Parish in Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House in Kitchener, , & Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020
