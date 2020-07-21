1/1
Aira SILVEIRA
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at age 87 years. Beloved wife of Manuel Silveira. Loving mother of Frank Silveira (Grace). Cherished grandmother of Selena Silveira (Branden Goncalves) and Alicia Silveira. Also survived by sister-in-law Maria Silva. Predeceased by parents Jose and Elvira Silva, brother Theodore Silva and sister Maria Silva. Visitation will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, Roman Catholic Church, Elgin Street, South, Cambridge on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing Staff and all the Health Care Workers at St. Luke's Place (LTC) Nursing Home and Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Prayers and Rosary to be recited on Monday evening 8 pm at the Funeral Home. During these difficult times, in reaching out to the family, a simple phone call, a card or an online condolence would be appreciated by the family. Masks are to be worn while visiting the Funeral Home and at Church during the Funeral Mass.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
