Passed away peacefully at Gilbert Hall Retirement Home in Wingham, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Albert is survived by his beloved wife Lily, his three children Dennis (Kim), Alan and Shirley, his step-children Barb Farthing (Norm) and Dean Duvall (Angie). He also leaves behind his 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Violet (nee Thomas), his siblings Sydney, Herbert, Ron and Rosie. Albert lived a full life. He was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Preston Branch 126, as well as a member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church. Among his many pursuits, he enjoyed dancing, horseshoes, bowling and many hours spent wining and dining with Lily. He often put his skills in woodworking to use building furniture; he was handy to say the least. Albert loved to go camping in the great outdoors. Always busy, always working on something, well into his eighties. He was still building, still dancing. Private family services, with interment at Mount View Cemetery have already taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to your local Royal Canadian Legion Branch. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
.