1934 - 2020 It is with a very heavy heart that The Steele Group Financial announces the passing of a founding partner, Albert Smith, who passed on February 7, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 86. Known simply as Al to family and friends, he was a role model to many over the years being both a teacher and mentor to members in the firm. Always a gentleman, he had time for others and was ready with kindness and gentle ways. Al spent his early years as a poultry geneticist working in Port Perry and then Kitchener. In 1982, he switched careers and joined Mutual Life of Canada, later becoming Clarica and ultimately Sun Life Financial. Al spent nearly a decade in private practice looking after clients and their families. In 1991, Al became a member of the management team at the Kitchener Financial Centre where he practiced his passion for teaching others as the Training Manager. From 1997 through to his retirement in 2003, Al returned to private practice and became a founding partner of The Steele Group Financial and Workplace Services Inc. in 2000. In this capacity, he was instrumental in establishing the ethics and practices the firm follows to this day. Al was ever the philanthropist, being very much involved in his church and a variety of charitable activities. Al will be deeply missed by not only family and friends, but by all the clients he served over the years and by anyone who had the opportunity to get to know him. Always the patient teacher The Steele Group Financial and Workplace Services Inc.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 21, 2020