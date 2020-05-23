It is with great sadness that the family of Alexander (Alex) Holtzhauer, WWII Veteran, announce his passing on May 21, 2020 in his 93rd year. Alex is survived by his stepdaughter Patricia Crowell of Ayr; daughter-in-law Christine Holtzhauer of Tillsonburg; son Glenn and wife Deb; daughter Christine and husband Craig Cooper all of Cambridge and grandchildren Don (Jana) Berry, Angela Holtzhauer, Adam (Stacey) Holtzhauer, Lena (Brian) Ford, Aaron and Nathan Cooper; and also seven great-grandchildren Kate, Arianna and Asher Holtzhauer; Mackenzie and Madilynn Berry, and Mason and Emma Ford. Alex was predeceased by wife Betty (2001), son Rick (1997), son-in-law Martin Crowell (2000), and grandsons Mark Berry (2002) and Matthew Holtzhauer (2005). He is also survived by his sisters Marg Munden of Calgary and Myna (Art) Butler of Paris and sister-in-law Gladys Harper of Tillsonburg and many nieces and nephews. He is the son of the late Elijah and Lillian Holtzhauer and predeceased by in-laws Charles and Ruby Harper, siblings and in-laws. Alex was a life-long resident of Cambridge and worked at Savage Shoes and Franklin Manufacturing, He was also a member of Wesley United Church, the Highland Fusiliers of Canada and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 121. A graveside service is being held at this time and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Cambridge. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 23, 2020.