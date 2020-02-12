|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home at the age of 79. Loving husband of Maria Lucia. Proud father to Tina (Mohsen). Adored grandfather of Kayla and Sierra. Predeceased by his parents Manuel and Emilia, brother Antonio and Padre Jose. Alfredo will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St. N, Cambridge on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 53 Wellington St., Cambridge on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 12, 2020