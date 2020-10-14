It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Caswell (nee Hodder) at Hospice Wellington on Monday, October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Caswell (1992). Loving mother of Roy Caswell and Debbie Roosenboom (Reyer). Survived by her grandchildren, Jim Caswell (Anita), Michael Caswell, David Caswell, Adam Roosenboom (Jackie) and Andrew Roosenboom (Louise); and her great grandchildren Hailee and Tyler Caswell, and Jase and Lily Roosenboom. Also survived by her brother Lesley Hodder (Arlene), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Cathy Caswell (2000), grandson Daniel Roosenboom (2014), her brothers Fred Hodder and Gerald Hodder, and sisters Lily Hodder and Winnie Geick. A Funeral Service and Visitation will be held at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge; dates and times will be posted on the funeral home website at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Wellington or the Salvation Army Church.