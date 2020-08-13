1/
Alice (Bortoluss) SMITH
With great sadness, her family announce that Alice passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Place on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 94. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John "Jack" Smith (2008), her brothers Aldo and Amelio Bortoluss, and son-in-law James Hunter. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Bill Smith, Marie Hunter, and Pat Bell (Paul Wigood), grandchildren Donald Smith (Loraine), Gina Kennell (Steve), and Tyler Hunter (Kayleigh), and four great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews. Alice and John were married on July 23, 1949 and spent 60 years living on the farm outside of Cambridge. She joined the Clyde and Scotts Corners Women's Institute in 1955 and worked for more than 30 years at the Hwy 97 Sale Barn lunch counter where she was known for her homemade pies. She enjoyed bowling and baking, especially raspberry coconut tarts. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of St. Luke's Place for their compassionate care. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sheffield United Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by her family.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
