It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Alicia Pozzobon May 3, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital Kitchener, ON. At a very young, age of 30, Alicia is survived by her two daughters Aaliyhia Faith Pozzobon and Aryanna Hope Pozzobon. She is also survived by her mother Linda Pellizzari / Pozzobon, her father Louis Pozzobon, her sister Ashley and brother Alex Pozzobon. Predeceased by her Nonna Rita Pellizzari and Nonno Lorenzo and Nonno Flavio Pozzobon and Grandmother Mary Pozzobon. She will be fondly be remembered by her kind heart ?? and soul and her beautiful touching smile. Her sense of humour was contagious. She would fill a room with so much laughter. Her children were her heart and soul, she would do everything to keep them happy. She sees the best in anyone who crosses her path. Do to the covid crisis, a private service has already taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.