It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Allan Hilborn Jr. announce his passing on July 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Allan will be lovingly remembered by his son Christian, his father Allan Sr., his sister Judy (Phil) and his brothers Doug (Virginia), Andrew (Rhonda). Allan is predeceased by his mother Elaine, his mother-in-law Kathleen Goos, and his beloved wife Karen. Allan was born in Cambridge on January 5, 1948 and was a proud resident of the city for his whole life. Although, Allan would sport a red shirt that exclaimed, "I'm not from Cambridge, I'm from Preston." He started with the Waterloo Region District School Board in 1975 where he rose to become the proud Head Custodian of Ryerson Public School. Throughout his 35-year career he not only maintained the school but the staff as well with his infectiously positive attitude. All the students he encountered throughout his years at Ryerson recall him with fondness, often remembering his unending smile. For years he was a member of the Belwood Lake Sailing Club where he became known as "Mr. Fix-It." He remarked that he practiced his religion on the water, and that's where he found solace when his wife passed away in 2006. Allan was generous, almost to a fault; he would help anyone in need if he was able. He will be truly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. To honour Allan's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Allan's Life will be held at St. John's Anglican Church when it is safe for us to gather. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.