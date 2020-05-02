With great sadness we announce Alma's unexpected passing on April 29, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home, in Cambridge, ON, at the age of 82. Born on December 23, 1937, in St-Fabien-de-Panet, QC, Alma moved to Galt (now Cambridge), ON in 1958 with her family. This is where she met the love of her life, Gérald. They married in 1960 and moved to Montreal. In 1971, they moved to Galt, ON, where Alma has since resided. Mother to Lyne Marie (David Riess) and loving mémère (grand-mother) to Zoe and Gordon. Loving sister to Léa, Roger, Aline (aka Lali) and Gaston (Aline), sister-in-law to Denis (late Claudette, late Irène), Jean-Noel (late Marguerite, Pauline), and Carmen (late Léger Desputeau, André Demeules). Alma is predeceased by her loving husband, Gérald, her son, Pierre, her parents Rosaire and Gratia (nee Dugal). She is also predeceased by her siblings Fernand (late Cécile), Maurice (Suzanne), Mariette (late Ernest) and Camille, her in-laws Ernest and Yvonne (nee Jodoin), her brothers and sisters-in-law Jeannine (late Rolland Levert), Jeannette (late Léopaul Pagé, late Fernand Surprenant), Marcelle (late Ovila Manseau, Marie-Louis Larivière), Ronald (late Jeannine), Armande (late Casimire Desputeau), Irénée (late Irène), Jacqueline (late Benoît Pelletier, Rosaire Hénault). Alma will be sadly missed by her large extended family and many friends. Alma was a hard worker and prior to retirement, she worked at Bundy Canada for many years as a press operator. Most people who knew Alma would say that she is a kind and loving woman who would do anything to help you. Alma loved to talk on the phone, word searches and scratch tickets. She previously loved gatherings with friend/family, crocheting, knitting and playing cards. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Lung Association or to the Alzheimer's Society in Alma's memory would be greatly appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Fairview Mennonite LTC home for all the support you have shown. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge, ON. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 2, 2020.