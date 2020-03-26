|
It is with heavy hearts that the Harris family announces the passing of their beloved daughter Amelia Josephine Harris. Amelia lived her short 11 years full of joy and surrounded by love. Amelia had an unbreakable bond with her Mommy (Nicole) , and was most certainly a Daddy's girl (Brad). Her little brother Nioclas was her best friend, and she was his. Amelia was a brave little girl who faced the odds against her since she was in utero like a true warrior princess. She fought hard, but lost her battle against Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at 6:10pm March 13, 2020 at home while being held by her parents and brother Nioclas. Before her illness Amelia was best known for her spunky sense of humour and gentle ways. She loved music, dancing, school, and swimming (which she excelled at). She loved playgrounds and her backyard with friends. She loved snuggles and foot rubs (all things girly) Amelia, our hearts will never be the same without you here with us. Left to mourn is her mother (Nicole), her father (Brad), and brother (Nioclas). Also left to mourn are her grandparents Skip Harris (Doris), Hank Learning (Penny), and Marina Hills (Rick); her Aunt Niki Royal (Robbie), Uncle Robbie Gillespie, Uncle Shaun Gillespie (Christina); and a large extended family and friends. Amelia herself would certainly want to mention four special ladies who played a huge part in her life that she loved so dearly for the five years she spent at Avenue Rd Public School; Laurie, Jan, Shelby and Marg. A gathering celebrating Amelia's life was held on Monday, March 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada in memory of Amelia would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made through the funeral home website or at https://phacanada.akaraisin.com/ui/donate1/donations/start.
