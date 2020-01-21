|
With great sadness, her family announces that Amelia passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 79. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Earl Spencer (2004). Loving mother of Brent (Marlene) and Randy. Proud and loving grandmother of Larissa Spencer and Madison Spencer. Amelia was born in Gaspe, Quebec and moved with her family to Ontario in the 1950s. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place with a private family service. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519)621-1650. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory to Innisfree House or the Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 21, 2020