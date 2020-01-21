Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia "Amy" Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia "Amy" Spencer Obituary
With great sadness, her family announces that Amelia passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 79. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Earl Spencer (2004). Loving mother of Brent (Marlene) and Randy. Proud and loving grandmother of Larissa Spencer and Madison Spencer. Amelia was born in Gaspe, Quebec and moved with her family to Ontario in the 1950s. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place with a private family service. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519)621-1650. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory to Innisfree House or the Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -