It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Father and Poppy in his 77th year on May 4th 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He is now with his loving Soul Mate, Lorraine (predeceased, December 28th 2017). Cherished by Brenda Rice (Dave), Denise Leclerc (Earl) and Bingo Leclerc (Sheri). Loving Poppy to Amanda (Brian), Greg (Chris), Kaitlyn (Marcos), Alex, Josh and Dante. Survived by his siblings Monique Langis, John Leclerc (Sandy) and Sue St. Onge (Marius). Sisters-in-law Yvonne Gingras (Raymond) and Rachelle Julien (Rheal). Loved by many nieces and nephews. Dad was an employee of Babcock & Wilcox for 39 years. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Brown and his staff, Dr. Chouinard, Dr. Evans and Medical Day Care staff for all of the care for our dad. We would also like to thank Shelley and her team from Paramed for the excellent care you gave our dad. A special thank you to a special nephew, Aurele Frappier for all his care and being there for our dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation - Medical Daycare would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place, as per his wishes. A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date when we can all celebrate together. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199. We miss you already. P.S. Say hi to Mom, till we meet again. We love you, Dad.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 14, 2020.