Andrew "Andy" BENNINGER
It is with great sadness that the family of Andy Benninger announce his passing after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be safely held at a later date. Private burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Maryhill. Andy was born and raised in the Maryhill/Bloomingdale area. He never lost his love of the country spending his off time hunting and helping out on the farm. Andy is survived by his wife Barb, son Todd (Julie), daughter Leigh (Mark) Levitan and grandchildren Ben Levitan and Holly & Lyric Benninger, brother Jerry (Helen) and sister Marion Martin. Predeceased by his mother and father Andrew and Adeline Benninger, mother and father-in-law Roy and Alma Scherer, brothers-in-law Bob Scherer and David Martin. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer's Society, St Andrew's Terrace or a charity of your choice. A special thank you to St. Andrew's Terrace and the staff of Glen Oaks for their loving care.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Andy was a part of the City of Cambridge Day program for quite a few years. He was funny and kind to everyone there. We are thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Lisette M
Friend
