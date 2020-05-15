Andrew James Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020, Andy passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He will be deeply missed by his mother June, his beloved son Armour, and his loving siblings John (Syl), Cathie (Roger), Robert, Joni (Ernie), and David (Addie). Andy will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and the many people that called him a friend. Andy was pre-deceased by his father Jack and brother Glenn. Cremation has taken place, and as a result of the current social condition, a private family memorial was held in his memory. A celebration of Andy's life will be planned when conditions permit. Andy, you will forever be in our hearts and never, ever forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved