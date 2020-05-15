Suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020, Andy passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He will be deeply missed by his mother June, his beloved son Armour, and his loving siblings John (Syl), Cathie (Roger), Robert, Joni (Ernie), and David (Addie). Andy will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and the many people that called him a friend. Andy was pre-deceased by his father Jack and brother Glenn. Cremation has taken place, and as a result of the current social condition, a private family memorial was held in his memory. A celebration of Andy's life will be planned when conditions permit. Andy, you will forever be in our hearts and never, ever forgotten.



