It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son Andrew. Much loved son of John and Lori Thomson. Brother to Courtney and uncle to Brooklyn. Survived by his grandparents Mary Thomson, Beth and Wayne Jelley. Predeceased by his papa, John Thomson. Nephew of Jim (Tracey), Sherry (the late Peter), Hugh, Mark (Shelley), and Andrea (Trish). Remembered by his many cousins, Heather, Christine, Matthew, Sarah, Jamie, Nicholas, Brandon, Jessica, Savannah, Andrew, Kayleigh, and Nicholas. Andrew will be fondly remembered for his antics and good humor by all of his relatives here and in Scotland (UK). Andrew spent much of his youth playing Ayr Minor Hockey. He attended Southwood Secondary School and graduated from College Heights (Guelph). Andrew was a passionate sports fan, taking in as many games as he could here and abroad. He enjoyed cheering on all of the Toronto teams- win or lose. Andrew was a staunch Glasgow Rangers supporter (W.A.T.P)- No Surrender! Friends and Relatives will be received at Coutts Funeral home - 96 St. Andrew Street, Cambridge 905-621-1650 on Wednesday, January 29th, from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 2:00pm with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Ayr Minor Hockey Association or Cambridge Addiction Services ``Saginaw House " would be appreciated by Andrew's family. Andrew was taken to soon, we will always wonder what could have been. You will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Rest easy son.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 28, 2020