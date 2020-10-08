Angela Peixeiro

Passed away at her residence in Cambridge on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joaquim Peixeiro (2000). Cherished mother of Jose Humberto Moura (Maria do Espirito Santo Moura). Proud grandmother of David Moura, Norbert Moura and Diane Sousa. Great-grandmother of Joshua Moura, Chelsea Moura, Chloe Moura and Riley Moura. Angela will also be sadly missed by her sister Zelia Magalhaes of Santa Maria, Azores Portugal. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin St. S., Cambridge, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment was followed at Mount View Cemetery. In accordance with current COVID-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility was controlled and all visitors were required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises.