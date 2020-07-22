Suddenly, on July 3rd, June passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. June was beautiful in every sense of the word. Married to Jack for 62 years, she was a dedicated and loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Predeceased by Jack, and two sons Glenn and Andy, she leaves behind a great legacy of family. She will be deeply missed by her children John (Syl), Cathie (Roger), Robert, Joni (Ernie), and David (Addie). She will also be missed by 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial has taken place. Mom, until we meet again, we will carry your love in our hearts now, and forever.



