Ann Junor Taylor
Suddenly, on July 3rd, June passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. June was beautiful in every sense of the word. Married to Jack for 62 years, she was a dedicated and loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Predeceased by Jack, and two sons Glenn and Andy, she leaves behind a great legacy of family. She will be deeply missed by her children John (Syl), Cathie (Roger), Robert, Joni (Ernie), and David (Addie). She will also be missed by 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial has taken place. Mom, until we meet again, we will carry your love in our hearts now, and forever.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
So sorry to the passing of June, such a happy go lucky lady,full of life. I remember her and jack coming to the ball park watching and Cheering us on. She used to come to the Tower ball tournaments to watch the family play some what ball.
My condolences to the family on the loss of June,Heaven has got a beautiful soul,God Bless you June.
Dennis Barber
Friend
