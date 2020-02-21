Home

Peckford, Ann (nee Riley) Passed away peacefully on February 16th, with family by her side at age 68. Predeceased by her father Roland and brother Shawn. Ann leaves behind her best friend and beloved husband of 42 years, Steve and loving mother Joan. Survived by her children Carrie (Wayne), Craig (Jessica), Sommer (Jeff), Josh, siblings Paul (Linda), Susan (Daryl), Mark (Yolande) and Dawn. Ann also leaves behind 8 loving grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held, Saturday, February 29th at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Blind River, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made to the or a . Ann's Christian faith was celebrated daily with her husband, friends and loved ones. Ann's journey on earth has ended, her new journey has just begun, hand in hand with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 21, 2020
